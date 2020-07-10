Howard W. Smith III Sells 8,923 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $442,759.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 157,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,826,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WD stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 53.98, a current ratio of 53.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $234.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 20.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 21.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $82.50 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

