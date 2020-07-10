21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VNET. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.80 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.93.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.18 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. 21Vianet Group has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $30.44.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

