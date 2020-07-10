Gary B. Smith Sells 8,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $480,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $224,230.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $190,357.50.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.54. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $57.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. B. Riley lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 2,121.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Ciena by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

