James Cameron Mcmartin Sells 15,000 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

James Cameron Mcmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $356,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, James Cameron Mcmartin sold 600 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $10,800.00.

NYSE SAIL opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -318.08 and a beta of 2.13. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $29.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 157,821 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 86,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

