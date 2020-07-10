John M. Dineen Acquires 8,691 Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director John M. Dineen acquired 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.11 per share, for a total transaction of $513,725.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,050.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of SYNH opened at $56.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health Inc has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46.
Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
Featured Article: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.