John M. Dineen Acquires 8,691 Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock

Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director John M. Dineen acquired 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.11 per share, for a total transaction of $513,725.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,050.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SYNH opened at $56.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health Inc has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,417,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,289,000 after buying an additional 105,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,862,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,409,000 after acquiring an additional 89,055 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,522,000 after acquiring an additional 734,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Syneos Health by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 790,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,769 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

