STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT Raised to $63.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Stephens from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STAA. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday. Sidoti lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

STAA opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $62.51.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,728,205.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $942,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,417.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 303,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,192,414. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $4,396,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

