STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Canaccord Genuity

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sidoti lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.17. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 216.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.12.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,728,205.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $942,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,417.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,192,414 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 26,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.