Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Lake Street Capital

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s current price.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

SWBI opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $233.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.91 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $25,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,314,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. It operates through the Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories segments. The Firearms segment comprises the manufacture of handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products for sale to a wide variety of customers.

