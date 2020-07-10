Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Lake Street Capital

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s current price.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

SWBI opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $233.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.91 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $25,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,030.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWBI. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,314,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. It operates through the Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories segments. The Firearms segment comprises the manufacture of handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products for sale to a wide variety of customers.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

John M. Dineen Acquires 8,691 Shares of Syneos Health Inc Stock
John M. Dineen Acquires 8,691 Shares of Syneos Health Inc Stock
STAAR Surgical PT Raised to $63.00
STAAR Surgical PT Raised to $63.00
STAAR Surgical Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Canaccord Genuity
STAAR Surgical Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Canaccord Genuity
Smith & Wesson Brands Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Lake Street Capital
Smith & Wesson Brands Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Lake Street Capital
TFF Pharmaceuticals Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group
TFF Pharmaceuticals Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group
Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Theratechnologies
Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Theratechnologies


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report