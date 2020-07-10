TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.55% from the stock’s current price.

TFFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.92. The firm has a market cap of $116.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 20,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 752.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 79,050 shares in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

