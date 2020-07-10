Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 397.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.51.

THTX stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.49. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $5.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 million. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 24.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth $6,570,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

