DWF Group PLC (LON:DWF) Insider Purchases £9,600 in Stock

DWF Group PLC (LON:DWF) insider Chris Stefani purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($11,813.93).

Shares of DWF stock opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.81) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.65 million and a P/E ratio of 15.05. DWF Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 51.95 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 143 ($1.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.33.

Separately, Shore Capital assumed coverage on DWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services to multinationals, government and public sector bodies, and high net worth individuals in the areas of corporate, litigation, and real estate practice groups.

