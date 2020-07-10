Abcam (LON:ABC) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,400 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,188 ($14.62) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ABC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,300 ($16.00) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,330 ($16.37) to GBX 1,450 ($17.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,290 ($15.87) to GBX 1,260 ($15.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,346 ($16.56).

ABC opened at GBX 1,345 ($16.55) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,387.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,299.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 64.05. Abcam has a twelve month low of GBX 943 ($11.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,584 ($19.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

