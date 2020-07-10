Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given New GBX 760 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 790 ($9.72) to GBX 760 ($9.35) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 820 ($10.09) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 660 ($8.12) to GBX 700 ($8.61) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 740 ($9.11) to GBX 725 ($8.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 875 ($10.77).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 989.20 ($12.17) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 889.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 837.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.43. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 575 ($7.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 993.80 ($12.23).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

