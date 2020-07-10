JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target to GBX 50

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transport operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.26% from the company’s previous close.

FGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of FirstGroup to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 65 ($0.80) in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.42) price target (down previously from GBX 140 ($1.72)) on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 108.22 ($1.33).

Shares of FGP opened at GBX 37.24 ($0.46) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 54.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.09. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 138.80 ($1.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.52 million and a PE ratio of -1.93.

In other FirstGroup news, insider Ryan Mangold purchased 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £12,920 ($15,899.58). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 34,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,998.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

