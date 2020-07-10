JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Aviva (LON:AV) Price Target to GBX 330

Aviva (LON:AV) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 332 ($4.09) to GBX 330 ($4.06) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Aviva from GBX 490 ($6.03) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 355 ($4.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 477 ($5.87) price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 377 ($4.64).

AV opened at GBX 279.30 ($3.44) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.43. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 439.40 ($5.41). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 269.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 315.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 2,236 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £6,081.92 ($7,484.52).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Analyst Recommendations for Aviva (LON:AV)

