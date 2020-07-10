Barclays (LON:BARC) Upgraded at Investec

Barclays (LON:BARC) was upgraded by analysts at Investec to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BARC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC increased their target price on Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 206 ($2.54) to GBX 212 ($2.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.35) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 157.36 ($1.94).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 111.96 ($1.38) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 116.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.01. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.65.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

