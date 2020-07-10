Royal Bank of Canada Trims Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Target Price to GBX 290

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 290 ($3.57) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MONY. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.81) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.43) price objective (down from GBX 375 ($4.61)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays raised Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 360 ($4.43) to GBX 310 ($3.81) in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.61) target price (down previously from GBX 415 ($5.11)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 344.09 ($4.23).

MONY stock opened at GBX 299.80 ($3.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a one year low of GBX 210 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 418.70 ($5.15). The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 16.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 332.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 318.96.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 14,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.11), for a total transaction of £49,896.26 ($61,403.22). Also, insider Mark Lewis sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.93), for a total value of £44,057.09 ($54,217.44).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

