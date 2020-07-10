Credit Suisse Group Cuts Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Price Target to GBX 210

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 245 ($3.02) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 664 ($8.17) to GBX 328 ($4.04) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 573 ($7.05) to GBX 528 ($6.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 700 ($8.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 496.20 ($6.11).

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock opened at GBX 256.30 ($3.15) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 235.50 ($2.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 899.60 ($11.07). The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 308.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 461.07.

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £982.08 ($1,208.57). Insiders have bought a total of 965 shares of company stock worth $294,276 in the last 90 days.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

