Marston’s (LON:MARS) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.17) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Marston’s from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 40 ($0.49) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marston’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 67.80 ($0.83).

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 46.20 ($0.57) on Friday. Marston’s has a 52-week low of GBX 18.40 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.29. The stock has a market cap of $305.09 million and a P/E ratio of -4.86.

In other Marston’s news, insider Bridget Lea purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($19,074.58). Also, insider William Rucker purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($66,453.36). Insiders purchased a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $8,400,000 in the last quarter.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

