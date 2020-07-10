Berenberg Bank Lowers Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 2,150

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,165 ($26.64) to GBX 2,150 ($26.46) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Smith & Nephew to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,160 ($26.58) to GBX 1,800 ($22.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,658 ($20.40) to GBX 1,633 ($20.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,825 ($22.46) to GBX 1,685 ($20.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,802.25 ($22.18).

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,520 ($18.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,055.01 ($12.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,023 ($24.90). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,619.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,659.63.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Roland Diggelmann bought 2,125 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,510 ($18.58) per share, with a total value of £32,087.50 ($39,487.45).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

