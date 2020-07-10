Weir Group (LON:WEIR) PT Raised to GBX 1,000

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 950 ($11.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.31) in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,350 ($16.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 1,035 ($12.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Weir Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,228.63 ($15.12).

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,029 ($12.66) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.03. Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 608.60 ($7.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,640 ($20.18). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,039.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,127.

In related news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 973 ($11.97), for a total value of £47,326.72 ($58,241.10).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

