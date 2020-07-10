Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given New GBX 8,000 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,450 ($91.68) to GBX 8,000 ($98.45) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($72.61) to GBX 6,600 ($81.22) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,900 ($60.30) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($100.91) price target (up previously from GBX 7,200 ($88.60)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,191.05 ($88.49).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 7,566 ($93.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,457.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,130 ($63.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($100.80). The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion and a PE ratio of -14.56.

In other news, insider Nicandro Durante acquired 165 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,884 ($84.72) per share, for a total transaction of £11,358.60 ($13,978.10).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

