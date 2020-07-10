Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,086 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,003 ($36.96) to GBX 3,086 ($37.98) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSN. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($30.64) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Persimmon to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,360 ($29.04) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,850 ($35.07) to GBX 3,190 ($39.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,705.50 ($33.29).

LON PSN opened at GBX 2,589 ($31.86) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,320.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,453.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,367.50 ($16.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,328 ($40.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, insider David Jenkinson sold 89,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,477 ($30.48), for a total transaction of £2,218,921.37 ($2,730,644.07).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Analyst Recommendations for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

John M. Dineen Acquires 8,691 Shares of Syneos Health Inc Stock
John M. Dineen Acquires 8,691 Shares of Syneos Health Inc Stock
STAAR Surgical PT Raised to $63.00
STAAR Surgical PT Raised to $63.00
STAAR Surgical Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Canaccord Genuity
STAAR Surgical Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Canaccord Genuity
Smith & Wesson Brands Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Lake Street Capital
Smith & Wesson Brands Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Lake Street Capital
TFF Pharmaceuticals Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group
TFF Pharmaceuticals Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group
Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Theratechnologies
Echelon Wealth Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Theratechnologies


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report