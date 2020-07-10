Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,086 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,003 ($36.96) to GBX 3,086 ($37.98) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSN. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($30.64) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Persimmon to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,360 ($29.04) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,850 ($35.07) to GBX 3,190 ($39.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,705.50 ($33.29).

LON PSN opened at GBX 2,589 ($31.86) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,320.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,453.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,367.50 ($16.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,328 ($40.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, insider David Jenkinson sold 89,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,477 ($30.48), for a total transaction of £2,218,921.37 ($2,730,644.07).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

