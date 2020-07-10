Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAGE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 375 ($4.61) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 390 ($4.80) to GBX 460 ($5.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Pagegroup from GBX 530 ($6.52) to GBX 395 ($4.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pagegroup from GBX 335 ($4.12) to GBX 345 ($4.25) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pagegroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 427.22 ($5.26).

Shares of PAGE opened at GBX 369.20 ($4.54) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. Pagegroup has a 52-week low of GBX 271.20 ($3.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 549.50 ($6.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 386.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 404.26.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

