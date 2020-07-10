Credit Suisse Group Trims Senior (LON:SNR) Target Price to GBX 85

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 85 ($1.05) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 75 ($0.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 85 ($1.05) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Senior from GBX 146 ($1.80) to GBX 67 ($0.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Senior from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Senior to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 99 ($1.22).

SNR opened at GBX 60.60 ($0.75) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.17 million and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 110.78. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 45.13 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 223.80 ($2.75).

In related news, insider Celia Baxter acquired 14,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,419 ($91.30) per share, with a total value of £1,050,011.07 ($1,292,162.28).

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

