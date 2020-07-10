Credit Suisse Group Increases Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 2,917

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,701 ($33.24) to GBX 2,917 ($35.90) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Persimmon from GBX 3,110 ($38.27) to GBX 2,470 ($30.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,850 ($35.07) to GBX 3,190 ($39.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,360 ($29.04) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($30.64) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,705.50 ($33.29).

Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,589 ($31.86) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,320.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,453.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.08. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,367.50 ($16.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,328 ($40.95).

In related news, insider David Jenkinson sold 89,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,477 ($30.48), for a total transaction of £2,218,921.37 ($2,730,644.07).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Analyst Recommendations for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

