Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Lowered to “Equal weight” at Morgan Stanley

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 99 ($1.22) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 156 ($1.92). Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SPI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 67 ($0.82) price objective (down from GBX 113 ($1.39)) on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.23) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 117.13 ($1.44).

LON SPI opened at GBX 83.40 ($1.03) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.69 million and a PE ratio of 46.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 106.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 51.10 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.78).

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

