Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target to GBX 725

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 760 ($9.35) to GBX 725 ($8.92) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.

TATE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 810 ($9.97) to GBX 625 ($7.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.75) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 ($9.84) to GBX 730 ($8.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 708.13 ($8.71).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Shares of LON TATE opened at GBX 627.20 ($7.72) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 671.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 702.94. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of GBX 493.83 ($6.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 811.40 ($9.99).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.