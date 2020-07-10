Morgan Stanley Has $7.39 Million Holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Brady were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brady by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brady by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Brady by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Brady by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRC. Sidoti upgraded shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $2,265,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BRC opened at $44.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.06. Brady Corp has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brady Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Brady’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

