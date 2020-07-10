Morgan Stanley Sells 1,083,384 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,210 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,083,384 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Quanta Services worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,665,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.