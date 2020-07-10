VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.68% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 171,400.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

