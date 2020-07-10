Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Pluralsight worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 1,542.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Pluralsight Inc has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 2.63.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $92.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,040,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $76,449,854.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $211,199.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,054,356 shares of company stock valued at $76,702,372. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pluralsight from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Pluralsight from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

