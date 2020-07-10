Morgan Stanley Has $7.43 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 35.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.45.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 2.03. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.57 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.05.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

