Morgan Stanley Sells 38,131 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,624,000 after purchasing an additional 35,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $9,364,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,617,232.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 8,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.30, for a total value of $2,876,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,217,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,311 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,019. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.80.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $361.29 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $382.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.95 and a 200-day moving average of $322.52.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

