Morgan Stanley Sells 16,849 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,060,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 584.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

CZA opened at $61.15 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.98.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

