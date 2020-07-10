Morgan Stanley Sells 114,267 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of United Bankshares worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,160,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 17.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 69,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 76.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 29,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Gary G. White purchased 1,925 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,112.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,921 shares in the company, valued at $648,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBSI stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.43. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.91 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

UBSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

