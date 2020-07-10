Morgan Stanley Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,722,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Gabelli Equity Trust worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GAB. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust by 35.9% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.22. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $6.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th.

Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.