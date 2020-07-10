Morgan Stanley Sells 4,918,233 Shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,918,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Gerdau worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 73.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 171,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 2.23. Gerdau SA has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

See Also: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.