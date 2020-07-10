Morgan Stanley Sells 4,918,233 Shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,918,233 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Gerdau worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 73.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 171,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 2.23. Gerdau SA has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

