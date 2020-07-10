Morgan Stanley Has $7.51 Million Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 32,743 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter worth $9,616,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter worth $2,285,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter worth $6,247,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Amedisys by 146.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 125,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED opened at $200.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.77 and a 200-day moving average of $182.14. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $120.15 and a one year high of $218.44. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Sunday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.56, for a total transaction of $1,580,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $152,572.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,755.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,081 shares of company stock valued at $6,939,248. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

