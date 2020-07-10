Morgan Stanley Has $7.51 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 125.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.46% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock opened at $180.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.19 and its 200 day moving average is $198.66. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $273.16.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

