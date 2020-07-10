Morgan Stanley Sells 144,263 Shares of VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.94% of VirnetX worth $7,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VirnetX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,303,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,257,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 21,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 49,885 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VirnetX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in VirnetX by 27.9% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 246,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 53,880 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:VHC opened at $7.00 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $302.58 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Michael F. Angelo sold 10,000 shares of VirnetX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $65,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,585.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

