Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 359,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Old National Bancorp worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 59,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Director Daniel S. Hermann bought 20,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $256,965.80. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $51,262.00. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ONB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

