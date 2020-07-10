Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 339,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 253,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 140,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares in the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CODI shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $109,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,026.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 131,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,940.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 192,350 shares of company stock worth $3,079,640. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.84. Compass Diversified Holdings has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $26.37.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $333.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.97 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.