Morgan Stanley Sells 100,257 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,257 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Service Co. International worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,416.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1,818.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCI. S&P Equity Research lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

In other Service Co. International news, Director W Blair Waltrip bought 2,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 595,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,633,416.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

