Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,845 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Independent Bank worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $252,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 780 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $56,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INDB opened at $60.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Independent Bank Corp has a 12 month low of $50.45 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $120.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

