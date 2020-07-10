Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Spectrum Brands worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 648,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,712,000 after purchasing an additional 213,128 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 13.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $44.96 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $937.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.48 million. Spectrum Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.92% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

