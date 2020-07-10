Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 876.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 935,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 839,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tribune Publishing were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,313,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 177,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Tribune Publishing by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

NASDAQ TPCO opened at $9.41 on Friday. Tribune Publishing Co has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $342.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.92). Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing Co will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPCO. ValuEngine lowered Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Tribune Publishing in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded Tribune Publishing from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.