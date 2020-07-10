NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,917,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,076 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.27% of NGL Energy Partners worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in NGL Energy Partners by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGL stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $476.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 10,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James cut NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

