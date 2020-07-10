Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 7,300 Shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Diamond S Shipping were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,261,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 911,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,808,000 after buying an additional 373,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 80,357 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 193,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 2,588.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 423,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 407,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.26. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.34. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DSSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a report on Friday, June 5th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

