Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Land by 18.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Gladstone Land by 31.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Land by 34.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.80 million, a PE ratio of -302.80 and a beta of 0.78. Gladstone Land Corp has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

LAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gladstone Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.28.

Gladstone Land Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

